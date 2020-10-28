Esther Vance Bergdoll, 71, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jane Jones (Mohler) Coffey, 91, of Mount Solon, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Brightview at Baldwin Park.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Clyde Whitfield Funkhouser, 79, of Burke, Va., died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Roger J. Mason Funeral Services.
Sheffery Brent Johnson of Missouri City, Texas, and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dr. John Allen Mallow, 78, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Dorothy “Dot” Whetzel Saum, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Verghese, 74, of Leola, Pa., died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Arrangements are by Furman Home for Funerals in Leola, Pa.
Priscilla Whitmore, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Communities.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Patty Joe Workman, 74, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
