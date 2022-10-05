Janet B. Burke, 86, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident near Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jerry Alan Burke, 85, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident near Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Doris Ann Carpenter, 81, of Crimora, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
George Lewis Clemmer II, 71, of Cambridge, Mass., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died July 13, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home in Brookline, Mass.
Nellie Ann Depoy, 81, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Irving Knicely, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sharon Eloise Kite Louderback, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Arrangements are by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Larry Clarkson Michael Sr., 75, of Dayton, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Nancy Lenora Van Pelt O’Brien, 91, of Luray, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Janice Ritchie Rexrode, 79, of Lynchburg, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory.
Roy Lee Simmers, 94, of Mount Crawford, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.