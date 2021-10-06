Sally Mayre Bowman, 54, of Shenandoah County, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Lucille Earman Clark, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Willow Estates Assisted Living in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Doris Jeannie Combs, 77, of Baker, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Robert E. “Bob” Grace, 90, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Broadway, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Cheryl Lee Morris, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Monty Steven Smith Sr., 69, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Dr. James Walker Thompson, 81, of Churchville, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Legacy at North Augusta.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ernest William Wratchford, 74, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore, Md.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.