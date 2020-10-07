Mary Kathryn Bell, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Whispering Pines in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral home in Elkton.
Thomas Edward Fink, 40, of Keezletown, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Betty Lou Barb Hepner, 90, of Orkney Springs, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Greenfield Reflections in Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Harry Franklin Louderback, 80, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Delmas Dow Siever, 70, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Thomas Worcester Starkey, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
