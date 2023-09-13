Patricia Ruth "Patsy" Karicofe Hunter of Centerville, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Maribeth Messner Kreider, 82, a resident of VMRC in Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Eric Frank Lackner, 58, of Rockingham County, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Tammy Ann Lindahl, 65, of Elgin, S.C., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Arrangements are by Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel.
Sintiana Mayle, 32, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Spring Lake, N.C.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donald Curtis Thorn, 85, of Winchester, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Shirley Whitley, 99, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at her home in Marksville, outside of Stanley.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Carol Silvious Wilkins, 81, of Mathias, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
