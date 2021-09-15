Donald Lee Fadely, 87, of Mount Jackson, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Christopher Allen Fisher, 62, of Elkton, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Susan Flannery, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Curtis Woodrick Mace, 86, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Eugene Donald "Red" Nesselrodt Jr., 58, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
