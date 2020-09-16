James Michael “Mike” Allen, of New Market, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Direct Cremation Services of Virginia in Stephens City.
Donald “Donnie” Malcolm Daggy, 77, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
John Manley Garber, 95, of Woodbridge, and formerly of Sangerville, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City.
Nancy Faye Huffer, 74, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Dee Wayne Messick, 72, of Grand View, Idaho, and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Rost Funeral Home in Idaho.
Alva D. Talley, 87, of Carrollton, Va., died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.