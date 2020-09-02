Linda Louise Cocking, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Harley Dawn Cooper, 21, of Grottoes, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Ernest “Wayne” Cullers, 38, of Mantua, N.J., and formerly of Timberville, Va., died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Patricia Ann Strickler Driver, 63, of New Market, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Theis Chapel/Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market.
Donald Fullen, 64, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gary Harpine, 73, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Alice Jo Gilliam Morris, 87, of Charlottesville, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Arrangements are by Ryan Funeral Home in Ruckersville.
