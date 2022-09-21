Dorothy Virginia Furry, 86, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jeffery Hugh Hill, 65, of Broadway, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Spitler Leach, 89, died on Tuesday Sept. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Thomas Preston Perry, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Wayne Franklin Showalter, 65, of Criders, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donald Lee Wenger, 83, of Port Republic, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.