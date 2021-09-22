William Branner, 78, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jerry Lee Diener, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Phyllis W. Donovan, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at The Retreat at Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anita Lorraine Funkhouser, 91, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Betty Lou Futch, 88, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jeanette Julianna Miller, 83, of Mount Jackson, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Virgil Robert Mumaw, 90, of Broadway, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.