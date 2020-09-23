Virgil Edward Click, 93, of Maryland, and formerly of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Discovery Commons at Wildewood.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Larry Eugene Cook Sr., 79, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Gene Saufley Garber, 88, of Fishersville, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home.
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Patsy Louise Kline, 67, of Dayton, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Granville E. Life, 94, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Roy Allen McAlexander, 68, of D’lberville, Miss., and formerly of New Market, Va., died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Biloxi, Miss.
Joyce Ann Whiteside, 77, of Luray, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
