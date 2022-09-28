Betty Bly Clark, 82, of Edinburg, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Mary V. (Earman) Goodwin, 101, of Redfield, S.D., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Eastern Star Home in Redfield.
Arrangements are by Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield, S.D.
Kenneth John Gullman, 92, of Broadway, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Mark Etter Heatwole, of Annandale, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Arrangements are by Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home.
Erma Tate Hollar, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
John Noboru Kimata, 95, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Arvilla Vaughan Moyers, 104, of Bergton, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Fairfax.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Layton Ellwood Payne, 77, of Tenth Legion, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangement are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
