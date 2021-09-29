Sandra Elizabeth DeVault, 71, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Janice G. Hash, 69, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Nags Head, N.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patricia 'Pat' Lily Katherine Morris of Elkton, and formerly of West Virginia, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Arrangements are by Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill, W.Va.
Brian Garland Puckett Sr., 55, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Richmond, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Arrangements are by Woody Funeral Home in Richmond.
Eula Cecile Propst Smith, 92, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
