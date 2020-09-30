Andrea De La Cruz Funez Andrade, 66, of Rockingham, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Cecil Eugene Myers, 73, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
James Samuel “Pete” Reeves, 94, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Larry Gorden Young, 77, of Stanley, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
