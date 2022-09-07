Mark Everette Dellinger, 92, of Edinburg, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Garland C. Dennison, 97, of Mount Sidney, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
April Kay Dove, 41, of Keezletown, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ramona Weakley Gibson, 64, of Port Republic, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
John Kitridge ”Kit” Groves, of Maysville, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Junior Ray Hinkle, 61, of Penn Laird, died Nov. 10, 2021.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Samuel Keagy, 75, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Margie Marie Meadows McMillen, 78, of Elkton, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Rosie Bell "Tootie" Miller, 90, of Baker, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Health and Rehab Center in Baker.
Arrangements are being handled by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Wardensville, W.Va.
Franklin Lee Runion Sr., 81, of New Market, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Paul Richard Secrist, 75, of Verona, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.