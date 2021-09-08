Mary G. Campbell, 72, of Elkton, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Harold R. “Pete” Coverstone, 85, formerly of Elkton, Va., and Arlington, Va., died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Front Royal.
Arrangements are by Advent Funeral and Cremation Service in Falls Church.
Andrew Scott Davis, 38, of Circleville, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital in Alabama.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Roxanna Bowman Dofflemyer, 59, of Pleasant Valley, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Rony de Jesús Aldana Elías, 58, died at his residence in Olopa, Chiquimula, Guatemala, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Dr. Stephen ‘Steve’ Guinn, 73, of Pittsburgh, Pa., died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Arrangements are by John A. Freyvogel Sons Inc.
Kevin Bernard McClatchy, 82, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Norma Jean Harpine Murphy, 81, of New Market, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Nancy Antoinette ‘Toni’ (Holloway) Parrish, 69, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
