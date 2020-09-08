Amber Rachelle Brogan, 32, of Crimora, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Maxine Janice Day, 82, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
William Arjerney Good, 93, of Broadway, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Calvin Eugene Hott, 72, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Katherine Sue Jaynes, 67, of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Larry Dewayne Jesse Sr., 75, of Elkton, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Zola Enia Lawson, 84, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.