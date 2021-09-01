Joseph John Dudash, 42, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Evelyn Jost Martin, 92, of Morehead City, N.C., and formerly of Virginia, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, N.C.
Kenny Wayne Merica, 61, of Lacey Spring, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Donald "Donnie" Miller, 82, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Makenna Ashton "Ash" Shirey, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Rose Marie “Peggy” Sites, 92, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Susan Waddell Vickers, 62, of Beverly, W.Va., and formerly of Bartow, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Lester Phares Witmer, 53, of Weyers Cave, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
