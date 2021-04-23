June Ethel DeNeale, 99, of Elkton, died Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Patricia Ann Harman, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ronald Dale Morris, 67, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jean Ellen Phares, 70, of Rig, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Terry Lynn Snyder, 61, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Deborah Clay Spinner, 73, of Luray, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Judy Moyer Wheelbarger, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Rosalee Mae Biller Whitis, 84, of Rockingham, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
