Edward Solon Bailey, 69, of Luray, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. in Luray.
Charles Andrew Funkhouser, 83, of Remington, Va., formerly of Martin, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Paul Gorbea, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Philip Parsons Hart, 92, a resident of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan, 20, 2020, at Sentara-RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Angelo Louis Nicosia, 89, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge, N.J.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sandra Genevieve Patch, 76, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Wilta June Tusing Reedy, 90, of Fulks Run, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Carlton “Critter” Clifton Smith, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Karen Sue Thompson, 62, of Linville, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
