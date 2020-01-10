Lora Naomi Dolly Bennett, 83, of Gaithersburg, Md., and formerly of Onego, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Rockville, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Glen Harold DePue, Jr., 83, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Beckley, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Bertha Pitsenbarger Moyers Dice, 85, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Freddie Mae Fadley Frazier, 90, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
