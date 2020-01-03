Frances Louise Mitchell Shirkey Bowman, 84, of Timberville, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Accordius Health Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Gloria Long Dennett, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jearl “The Mayor” Ivan Emerson, 71, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ruth Lynn Gentry, 48, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sharon Eilene Hottinger, 72, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
Alton “Delmas” May, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jacqueline “Jackie” K. Phillips, 77, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Allen Edward Simmons, 79, of Mount Solon, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
