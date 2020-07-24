Merteen Self Arbogast, 91, of Timberville, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Shenandoah Place in New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Emily Long Bruce, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Agnes Regenia Davis, 80, of Elkton, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Grace Health & Rehabilitation Center in Stanardsville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
James Griffin, 55, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kathleen Houff Riggleman, 103, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Clemmer L. “Rob” Roberts, 80, of Staunton, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Augusta Health.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home.
Thelma (Champ) Rohrbaugh, 97, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg.
Mary Frost Williams Rowe, 99, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
James Joseph Toth, 69, of Shenandoah, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Elizabeth Ann Jackson Wilhelm, 85, of Williamsburg, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg.
