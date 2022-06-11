Roger Billy "Tootle" Custer, 64, of Broadway, died Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Patricia Ann Koontz Glenn, 83, of Elkton, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Trenna Myers Haislop, 72, of Timberville, died on Friday, June 10, 2022 at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Cherri Lee Bamber Hold, 66, of Apison, Tenn., died on Monday, June 7, 2022.
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist in Chattanooga, Tenn., is handling arrangements.
Thomas P. Keane, 50, of Luray, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Dennis Lane May, 64, of Criders, died Friday, June 10, 2022 at his residence.
Arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
