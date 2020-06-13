Virginia Elisabeth Merica, 89, of Elkton, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Eleanor Virginia Newman, 89, of Bridgewater, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Donald E. Parker, 86, of Baker, W.Va., died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Luther John Strickler, 99, of Hollywood, Fla., and formerly of Lacey Spring, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Elsie Rohrer Terry, 74, of Rockingham, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
