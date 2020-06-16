Martha Belle Willmot Caldwell, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles David Fansler, 51, of Basye, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Robert Harold “Bob” Myers of Harrisonburg died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Janice Louise Petit, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Brandon “Fred” Kelly Reedy, 21, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Jean Robinson, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dorothy Lee Spicer, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Annabelle Varner, 72, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.