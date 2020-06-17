Hallie Dorothy Lam Kisling, 97, of Elkton, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Harrisonburg Heath and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Norman Paul Liller, 85, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Kenneth Eugene Lindamood, 73, of Timberville, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
