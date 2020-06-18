Marvel Louise Burr, 70, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after a long illness.
Arrangements were handled by the Cremation Society of Virginia.
Richard Carlton “Heavy” Huntley, 63, of Churchville, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Diana Lynn Koontz, 61, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Bruce Carlton Miller, 60, of Luray, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Jo Ann Patrick, 73, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Thomas William Riggle, 89, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Pendleton Manor, Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are pending at Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell, www.obaughfuneralhome.com.
Marcella June Sinnett, 60, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Homes in Franklin, W.Va.
Shelvia Jean Williams, 69, of Elkton, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
