Sharon Barney Wine Alexander, 89, of Augusta County, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Baldwin Park in Staunton.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Dr. Milton Shenk Good, 87, of Lititz, Pa., died Monday, June 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home in Lititz, Pa.
Frances Maxine Hines, 88, of Mount Jackson, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Pastor Otha C. “Coal Miner” Hinkle, 78, of Scherr, W.Va., died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Ann Marie “Annie” Layne, 43, of Waynesboro, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes in Waynesboro.
Dr. Charles R. Neatrour, 90, of Virginia Beach, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Virginia Beach.
Arrangements are being handled by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
David Eugene Nesselrodt, 76, of Linville, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
