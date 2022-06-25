Marvin Elwood Berg, 78, of Maysville, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Schaeffer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bobby Ray Knight, 76, of Elkton, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Michael Clayton Matthews, 40, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Hilda Catherine (Hines) Mauzy, 80, of Petersburg, W.Va. passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home.
Schaeffer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Charles William “Chuck” Morris, 80, of Elkton, passed away, Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Andrews Swink Taylor died on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
