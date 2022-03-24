John Robert Adamson, 88, of Adelphi, Md., and formerly of Onego, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Washington DC VA Medical Center.
Basagic Funeral Homes is Franklin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Harvey Gene Crigger, 84, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home.
Basagic Funeral Homes is Franklin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Geronimo Cruz Ibarra, 52, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
Allen Wayne Ritchie, 63, a resident of Rockingham, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
McMullen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
J. Wilson Ryman, 66, of Woodstock, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mary Anne Sandridge, 92, of Elkton, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Betty Lou Sours Sly, 83, of Shenandoah, died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ronald Jeffrey “Jeff” Viers, 59, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton is handling arrangements.
