K. Joyce Brinn, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The Rev. Amy Brown Crump of Boonville, N.C., died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Salem Funeral Home in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Richard Allen Frayer, 66, of Grottoes, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Bonnie Belle Hogshead Henning, 67, of Disputanta, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Joy Michelle Hornick, 65, of Singers Glen, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Larry Lee Lloyd, 74, of Singers Glen, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Thomas Thorne, 67, of Verona, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Harry Edward Veney, 71, of Luray, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.