Rickie Lane Holloway, 62, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Ronnie Eugene Lucas, 70, of Stanley, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Melbourne “Mel” A. May, 89, of Dayton, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Richard Allen Messerley, 53, of Rockingham, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Hugh Duncan Southard, 60, of Charlotte, N.C., died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Novant Huntersville Medical Center in Huntersville, N.C.
Arrangements are being handled by James Funeral Home in Huntersville, N.C.
Donna Trobaugh, 66, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements are pending with Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ormrode Williams, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, March 5, 2020, at Life Care of New Market.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home of Harrisonburg.
