Ronnie Dwight Alger, 71, of Stanley, died Thursday, March 25, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donald LeRoy Atkinson, Sr., of Rio Hondo, Texas, and McGaheysville, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home in Harlingen, Texas.
Marvin Charles Brown, Jr., 60, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Dean “Bobby” Crites, 73, of Rig, W.Va., died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Buddy Lee Evick of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Gus George Floros, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are pending with Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joyce Elaine Horst, 49, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Patricia Rebecca (Brown) Kibler, 84, of Luray, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Joseph Ray Kisamore, 70, of Hinton, died, Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Timothy Caroll Knicely, 71, of Dayton, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
William Lee Knotts, Sr., 39, of Rockingham, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by The Talbott Funeral Home of Belington in Belington, W.Va.
Obed L. Marston, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Deborah Elaine (Miller) Miller, 65, of Luray, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
