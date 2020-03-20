Vernon Cullers Jr., 75, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Elmore Funeral Home.
Carson Boyd “Tex” Grove, 89, of Fulks Run, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Julice (Sonny) Alton Ott, Jr., 68, of Mount Solon, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Eleanor B. “Snook” (Smith) Painter, 91, of Maysville, W.Va., died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mary Evans Stratton, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nelson William Wilkins, 65, of Mathias, W.Va., died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home in Capon Bridge, W.Va.
