Glenn Calvin Bensenhaver, 79, of Moorefield, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fraley Funeral Home.
Bettie Armentrout Carper, 88, of McGaheysville, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Danny O. Kisamore, age 81, of Riverton, W.Va., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Mabel Elizabeth Martin, 93, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Karen Keller Souders Meyerhoeffer, 75, of Mt. Sidney, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Connall Richmond Pettit, 31, of Harrisonburg/Grottoes, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jeremy J. Phillips, 31, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 2, 2022.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg are incomplete.
Heiskell Ray Smith, 81, of Fisher, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Autumn Lakes Health Care at Nellas’ in Elkins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fraley Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.