Matthew Edward “Mackie” Crites, 60, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Robert Edward Lee Good, 86, of New Market, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home/Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Benjamin Finney Kimsey, 37, of San Diego, Calif., died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the VA Aspire Center for PTSD & TBI, in San Diego, Calif.
Arrangements are with California Cremation and Burial in San Diego, Calif.
Janina “Jean” S. Kozel, 97, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anne Weaver Long, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mildred Marie May, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
