Wilda Grace Bennett, 93, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Henry Clay Clark, III, 66, of Linville, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David Daniel Healy, 51, of Verona, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Shenandoah House.
Arrangements being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Allen Tracy Housden, 75, of Stanley, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at University of Virginia Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. in Luray.
Berry Wayne Smallwood, 71, of Cartersville, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn.
Alice Kay Springston, 87, a resident of Park View in Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vickie Carol (Wood) Tobin, 65, of Luray, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
John E. Ward, 90, of Staunton, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Wendell E. Warner, 73, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Huntington, W.Va., after a lengthy battle with kidney disease.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Jeffery Lee Waters, 59, formerly of Luray, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
