Elmer Jay Miller, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Guy Franklin Taylor, Jr., 72, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral in Harrisonburg.
Elizabeth Ann (Breeden) Weakley, 83, of Luray, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. in Luray.
Rachel (McClain) Wright, 80, widow of Carl Pearson Wright, of Staunton, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by the Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
