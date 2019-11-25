Melvin “Pete” Thomas Cash, 74, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Rogelio Trejos Gudino, 49, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sandra Kay Jordan, 68, of Mount Jackson, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Shirley Mae Miller, 84, of Dayton, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Loyd Basil Newman, Jr., 86, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Margaret Lee Shuler, 79, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Mary Lou Sites, 96, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.