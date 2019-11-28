Andrew Lee Kile, 76, of Cabins, W.Va., passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are with Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Robert Lilly, 81, of Elkton, passed away, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ronald Preston Miller, Sr., 67, of Broadway died Wednesday November 27, 2019 at his home. Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home, in Harrisonburg are incomplete.
Helen Pankey Miller, 90, of Harrisonburg, passed away, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ray Eugene Moyers, 78, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Louise Sullivan Perrin of Baltimore, Md., died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Stella Maris Hospice in Baltimore, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Towson, Md.
Arthur Jackson Ridder, 81 of Mt. Crawford, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Patricia Jean Wallman, 66, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
