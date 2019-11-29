Stephen Lynn Barrett, 68, of Alexandria, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Birmingham Green Nursing Home in Manassas.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Bill (John William) Hanlon, PhD, of Aitkin, Minn., died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Arrangements were handled by Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin.
Murray Wilson Harvey, 91, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Dr. Luke Rhodes Hurst, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Shirley Ann Taylor McWilliams, 74, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Vivian Ray, 85, of New Market, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Pastor Kinzy Ware Reed, 83, of Elkton, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Journey’s Crossing in Elkton.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pastor Otis “Buzz” Seymour Weatherholt, Jr., 79, of Fisher, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.