Lucia Torres Davila, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ann Eliza Erdman, 89, of Lewes, Del., died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes.
Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Lewes, Del.
Chester Lehman Wenger, 102, of Lititz, Pa., died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in his residence at Landis Homes.
Arrangements are being handled by Groff Funeral & Cremation Services in Lancaster, Pa.
Janet Marie Estep Whetzel, 81, of Dayton, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
