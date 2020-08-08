Maddox Jace Diehl, 2, of Dayton, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at UVA Children’s Hospital due to complications from Vici Syndrome.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Tressa Lynn Short Flanagan, 47, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Anna Lou Harpine, 88, of New Market, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Dellinger Funeral Home/Theis Chapel in New Market will handle cremation arrangements.
Lloyd Matthew Hoskins, 92, of Keezletown, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sandra Elizabeth “Sam” Lam, 34, of Fulks Run, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at VCU in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ray H. Life, 81, of Port Republic, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Margaret Rose McCauley, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Sarah Dodson Pittman, 53, of Broadway, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
James Dewey Sebourn, 62, of Verona, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.