Doris Lucille (May) Allen, 86, of Staunton, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Geneva Leona (Perry) Carr, 92, of Dayton, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at White Birch Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Darlene Margaret Cox, 64, of Standardsville, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Smiley Lee Hensley, 78, of Elkton, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ricky Allen Lambert, 63, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Irene Ragan, 91, formerly of Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home and Crematory in Fishersville.
Sandra Lee “Sandy” Stephenson, 66, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
