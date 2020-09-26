Randall Franklin Kisling, 67, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Janis Elaine Michael Lambert, 82, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Aileen (Keplinger) Porter, 72, of Maysville, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Betty L. Reedy, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in a local health care facility.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg are incomplete.
Gerald Sylvan Rinaca, 95, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
