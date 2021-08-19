Richard Lee “Woody” Dickenson, 59, of Kissimmee, Fla., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Advent Health Celebration Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral in Harrisonburg.
Dr. Robert Melvin McDonald, 95, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Violet Virginia Pye, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
