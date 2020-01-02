Ricky Lane Bobo Jr., 32, of Fisher, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Ella Dianne Burgess, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Lowell Samuel Knicely, 81, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ruth Celesta Glick Welliver, 89, of Lewisburg, Pa., died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home in Lewisburg, Pa.
Charles Glen Wheelbarger, 80, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
