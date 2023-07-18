Ida Catherine (Thorne) Funk, 89, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Virgil Loy Mallow, better known as “Pap”, 88, of Cabins, W.Va., died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
