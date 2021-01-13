Donald Lee Davis, 82, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Berlin Franklin Dove, 92, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Keki Rusi Engineer, 60, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Doris Jean Eye, 66, of Clover Hill, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The Rev. Lewis Crockett Huddle, 93, of Woodstock, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Ann Payne Long, 88, of Harrisonburg, died July 24, 2020.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Delores Jean Iman Short, 74, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Teresa G. Short, 67, of Luray, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
